NBC has renewed game show Weakest Link featuring Jane Lynch for a second season.

Lynch hosts the series, which is a reboot of the show that run in the early 2000s and was based on the popular British game show of the same name.

NBC's Weakest Link premiered in September. Contestants work together to answer general knowledge questions in order to bank prize money across multiple rounds. The contestants then vote out who they deem to be the weakest link at the end of each round.

Weakest Link is co-produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Production on 13 episodes for Season 2 will begin later this year.

"It has been my honor to bring back this classic game show loved by millions. I also look forward to challenging the brain power of our players while baiting them to turn against one another for the chance to win some life-changing cash. And, of course, for my own enjoyment, and not to mention the opportunity to say 'You are the weakest link. Goodbye.' several times an episode," Lynch said in a statement.