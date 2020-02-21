A Virginia man who said he had never played the lottery before received a ticket as a gift and won a $1 million jackpot.

Daniel Shuman told Virginia Lottery officials he never played the lottery until his wife bought him a ticket for the New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

"We saw that the number matched, and we checked again," Shuman said. "It was shocking. It's like, this isn't what we expected!"

Shuman visited lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his winnings. He said he does not yet have any plans for the money.