Pixar is giving a glimpse of the new film Luca.

The studio shared a first teaser trailer for the Disney-Pixar animated film Thursday.

In the preview, Luca, a young boy, is seen exploring and making friends during a summer on the Italian Riviera. The character then shares his secret -- he is a sea monster from an underwater world.

Pixar had shared a poster for the movie Wednesday that teased Luca's secret.

Luca is directed by Enrico Casarosa and features the voices of Jacob Tremblay as Luca and Jack Dylan Grazer as his friend Alberto Scorfano. The film marks Casarosa's feature film directorial debut.

"This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it's set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship," Casarosa said in a previous statement.

"Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca," he added. "So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca."

Casarosa previously directed the Pixar short film La Luna. Luca will follow the release of two Pixar films, Onward and Soul, in 2020.

Luca is slated for release June 18.