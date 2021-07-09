Lost and Lord of the Rings actor Dominic Monaghan has landed the lead role in AMC's 2022 sci-fi series, Moonhaven.

The utopia drama was created, produced and written by Peter Ocko whose credits include Lodge 49 and Black Sails.

It is about a Moon-based community of problem-solvers who are trying to save civilization on Earth.

Monaghan will play, Paul Sarno, a lunar detective.

No other casting has been announced or reported yet.