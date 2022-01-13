Lionel Richie is set to be honored with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress.

Richie will be honored with a tribute concert that will feature an all-star lineup in Washington, D.C. The event will air on PBS on May 17 at 9 p.m. EST.

The Gershwin Prize, named after the songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin, recognizes an artist's lifetime achievement in promoting music as a vehicle for entertainment, information, inspiration and cultural understanding.

Richie is best known for his hit songs "Endless Love," "Lady," "Truly," "All Night Long," "Penny Love," "Stuck on You," "Hello," "Say You, Say Me," 'Dancing on the Ceiling" and more.

"This is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to be receiving the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. I am proud to be joining all the other previous artists, who I also admire and am a fan of their music," Richie said in a statement.

Richie will return as a judge on ABC's American Idol Season 20, which begins on Feb. 27.