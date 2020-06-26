Lady Gaga announced on Friday that her six-city Chromatica Ball tour has been rescheduled to summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour was originally set to begin on July 24 in Paris.

"The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to summer 2021! We've been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have," Gaga tweeted next to the tour's updated schedule.

"If you've purchased a ticket already, you'll find all of the new information in your email inbox. I can't wait to see you there! Keep dancing at home in the meantime," she continued in a second tweet.

Gaga released Chromatica, her sixth studio album in May. The project features "Stupid Love," "Rain on Me" featuring Ariana Grande and "Sour Candy" featuring Black Pink.

Here's the full list of new dates for the Chromatica Ball tour:

July 25 -- Paris, France, at Stade de France

July 30 -- London, U.K., at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 7 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park

Aug. 16 -- Toronto, Canada, at Rogers Centre

Aug. 19 -- East Rutherford, N.J., at Metlife Stadium

Aug. 27 -- Chicago, Ill., Wrigley Field