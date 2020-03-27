The premiere of Killing Eve Season 3 has been moved up by two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC America announced in a press release Friday that the new season will premiere April 12 on BBC America and AMC.

The networks made the decision to release Season 3 early amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now," AMC Network Studios president Sarah Barnett said.

"This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing," she added. "We literally couldn't wait for fans to see it."

Killing Eve stars Oh as Eve Polastri, Comer as Oksana Astankova, aka Villanelle, and Shaw as Carolyn Martens. The new season will see Eve and Villanelle's paths cross again after a shocking and personal death.

"The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family and allegiances... and perhaps a share of their souls," an official synopsis said.

BBC America released a trailer for the season Friday that shows Villanelle discovering Eve is still alive.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!