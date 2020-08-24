Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, the son of singer Steve Earle, has died at age 38.

Earle's family confirmed his death on Instagram. The cause of death was not announced.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin," the family said next to a photo of Earle.

The family also posted lyrics from Earle's 2014 song "Looking for a Place to Land" from his album Absent Fathers.

"I've crossed oceans/ Fought freezing rain and blowing sand/ I've crossed lines and roads and wandering rivers/ Just looking for a place to land," the family wrote.

Earle released his first EP titled Yuma in 2007. He released eight LPs throughout his career, with his last album, The Saint of Lost Causes, in 2019.

"RIP Justin Townes Earle...We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul. This year is a thief," band The Head and the Heart said on Twitter.