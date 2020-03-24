Justin Bieber is releasing new compilations of his music.

The 26-year-old singer shared the five-song compilation "R&Bieber" Monday.

Bieber said he will release compilations twice a week while in isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Gonna be putting up some compilations for you guys. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Here is the first one," he wrote.

"R&Bieber" features the songs "Habitual," "Take It Out On Me," "Changes," "Get Me" featuring Kehlani and "Available." The tracks appear on his most recent album, Changes, released in February.

Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Baldwin , have been isolating and practicing social distancing amid public health concerns about COVID-19. Bieber shared videos Monday on Instagram of himself and Baldwin performing TikTok dance challenges.

"isolation time," he captioned one clip.

"Savages in these streets," he captioned another video.

