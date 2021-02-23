Netflix is giving a glimpse of its superhero series Jupiter's Legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a first teaser for the show Tuesday.

In the teaser, a person in a voiceover is heard telling someone they will eventually face the evils of the world.

"One day, you're going to be stronger than anyone else in the world," the person says. "Every evil you can imagine is going to rise up against mankind. Not for justice, for vengeance. You're gonna be the future."

Jupiter's Legacy is based on the Mark Millar and Frank Quitely comic book series, which follows the world's first generation of superheroes. The group hopes their legacy will live on through their children, who struggle to live up to their parents' feats and expectations.

The TV series stars Josh Duhamel Leslie Bibb , Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter . Duhamel plays Sheldon Samson, aka, The Utopian, with Daniels as Walter Sampson, aka Brainwave, and Bibb as Grace Sampson, aka Lady Liberty.

Sang Kyu Kim will serve as showrunner following series creator Steven S. DeKnight's exit in November.

Jupiter's Legacy will premiere May 7 on Netflix.