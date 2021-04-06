Julia Roberts and George Clooney's romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise will be coming to theaters on Sept. 30, 2022, Universal announced on Tuesday.

The film, which also stars Billie Lourd , follows Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who try to stop their lovestruck daughter from repeating their mistakes.

Roberts and Clooney starred in the Ocean's Eleven series together. Clooney is also producing with Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures, while Roberts is producing with Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om Films.

Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) is directing, based off of a script he wrote with Daniel Pipski.

Clooney last directed and starred in Netflix's The Midnight Sky.