A new James Bond video game codenamed Project 007 was announced as being in development on Thursday by developer IO Interactive.

IO Interactive uploaded a teaser trailer for the project that pays homage to the opening shooting scene that plays before James Bond films.

IO Interactive is the team behind the Hitman series of games where players assume the role of master assassin Agent 47.

"Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story," IO Interactive said in a statement.

The James Bond franchise has a long-history with video game adaptations, most notably the classic 1997 Goldeneye 007 game for the Nintendo 64.