Imagine Dragons took the stage to perform their song "Enemy" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Frontman Dan Reynolds and his bandmates Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman performed the song on a darkened set filled with flashing lights on Tuesday.

Flames erupted from behind Imagine Dragons following a quick pause that breaks up the song.

"Oh the misery/ Everybody wants to be my enemy/ Spare the sympathy," Reynolds sang.

"Enemy" appears in the soundtrack for Netflix animated series Arcane: League of Legends. The show, released in November, is based on the popular League of Legends video game.

Imagine Dragons last released the album Mercury - Act 1 in September. The project contains the singles "Follow You" and "Wrecked."

Imagine Dragons have announced a North American tour in support of the new album that begins Feb. 6 at the FTX Arena in Miami before it wraps up on March 14 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.