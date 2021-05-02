Journalist, humorist and Gutfeld! panelist Kat Timpf shared her wedding photos on social media this weekend.

"Remarkable but true," Kimpf, 32, captioned the portraits of her and her groom kissing and smiling in a room with large windows overlooking the New York City skyline.

Timpf is wearing a long, white, lace dress and veil and holding a bouquet of blue and purple flowers.

Her new husband -- whose name Timpf did not reveal -- is wearing a grey suit for the occasion.

Fox Business Network personality Kennedy can be seen near the happy couple, wearing what appears to be a black robe and holding a book.

The View co-host Meghan McCain shared the photos on Twitter and wrote: "We love you so much! Such a beautiful day!"

Greg Gutfeld, host of Fox News Channel's nightly chat show Gutfeld!, posted the pics, too.

"Congrats! so happy you could fit into my old dress!" Gutfeld quipped.

Timpf is also host of the Fox Nation series, Sincerely, Kat, and co-host of the podcast, Tyrus and Timpf.