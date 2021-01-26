Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards next month, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday.

The producer, activist and seven-time Golden Globe winner, who also has two Oscars for best actress for the 1971 drama Klute and the 1978 film Coming Home, will accept her award at 8 p.m. ET, on Feb. 28 at the Golden Globe Awards airing on NBC, the Golden Globe Awards tweeted Tuesday.

Born to movie star father Henry Fonda, Jane Fonda grew up in Beverly Hills and studied with Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio in Malibu, Calif., prior to beginning her movie career in the 1960s.

In addition to her two Oscars, Fonda received five Academy Award nominations, including films such as On Golden Pond where she worked with her father and Katharine Hepburn. Fonda also won a Prime Time Emmy for outstanding lead actress in the television movie, The Dollmaker.

After an "edgy career spanning 55 years and dozens of awards," Fonda took on the lead role in the Grace and Frankie Netflix series, the Golden Globe Awards said. She has also been a political activist against the Vietnam War as a pacifist, a later global environmental activist, documentarian, producer, a creator of exercise videos in the 1980s and now for seniors, and author of a cookbook and memoir.

"As an entrepreneur, activist and author she has left a wider imprint on popular culture," the Golden Globe Awards said. "She is a global star."

In 2017, Fonda won the German Golden Camera for Lifetime Achievement in film and television, and as an activist she launched Fire Drill Fridays, a weekly demonstration in Washington, D.C., in October 2019 to protest U.S. policy on climate change and demonstrate her belief in civil disobedience.

"Jane Fonda continues to be an artist and humanitarian, a role model, a woman of influence and a Hollywood star for the ages," the Golden Globe Awards said. "We cannot think of a more deserving recipient for the Cecil B. DeMille Award."