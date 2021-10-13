Netflix is giving a glimpse of Gentefied Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Joaqua Cosi­o as Casimiro "Pop" Morales, a grandfather and taco shop owner.

The preview shows Pop (Cosi­o), an undocumented immigrant, face deportation after being picked up by police at the end of Season 1. His grandchildren Erik (J.J. Soria), Chris (Carlos Santos) and Ana (Karrie Martin Lachney) fight to keep him in the country.

In addition, Erik (Soria) and Lidia (Annie Gonzalez) hit a relationship roadblock, while Chris (Santos) falls for a woman who runs a food truck.

Manuel Uriza will return as Chris' dad, Ernesto (Manuel Uriza).

"Sometimes the best way to move forward is to stay together," an official description reads.

Gentefied follows Pop and cousins Erik, Chris and Ana as they pursue the American Dream in Los Angeles. The series is created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chavez and executive produced by America Ferrera.