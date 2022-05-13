Florence + the Machine is back with new music.

The indie rock band released its fifth studio album, Dance Fever, on Friday.

Dance Fever features the singles "King," "Heaven is Here," "My Love" and "Free."

"Made myself mythical, tried to be real. Saw the future in the face of a daffodil," frontwoman Florence Welch said on Instagram. "For all my Choreomaniacs."

Dance Fever also includes the tracks "Choreomania," "Back in Town," "Girls Against God," "Dream Girl Evil," "Prayer Factory," "Cassandra," "Daffodil," "Restraint," "The Bomb" and "Morning Elvis."

Dance Fever was inspired by "the tragic heroines of pre-Raphaelite art, the gothic fiction of Carmen Maria Machado and Julia Armfield, the visceral wave of folk horror film from The Wicker Man and The Witch to Midsommar," according to a press release.

Florence + the Machine performed "King" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of the album's release.

The band performed "My Love" on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show and discussed how Welch landed her first gig.

Florence + the Machine will promote Dance Fever on a new North American tour that begins in September.