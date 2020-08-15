Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1769

-- Scottish novelist Walter Scott in 1771

-- U.S. first lady Florence Harding in 1860

-- British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in 1875

-- Actor Ethel Barrymore in 1879

-- Chef Julia Child in 1912

-- Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in 1924

-- Actor Mike Connors in 1925

-- Actor Jim Dale in 1935 (age 85)

-- Civil rights leader Vernon Jordan Jr. in 1935 (age 85)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in 1938 (age 82)

-- Journalist Linda Ellerbee in 1944 (age 76)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/players' union leader Gene Upshaw in 1945

-- Songwriter Jimmy Webb in 1946 (age 74)

-- Britain's Princess Anne in 1950 (age 70)

-- Swedish writer Stieg Larsson in 1954

-- Chef Tom Colicchio in 1962 (age 58)

-- Philanthropist Melinda Gates in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Debra Messing in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Anthony Anderson in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Ben Affleck in 1972 (age 48)

-- Olympic beach volleyball champion Kerri Walsh Jennings in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Emily Kinney in 1985 (age 35)

-- Rapper Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, in 1985

-- Pop singer Joe Jonas in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Jennifer Lawrence in 1990 (age 30)