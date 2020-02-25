A Missouri man said a $111,000 jackpot-winning lottery ticket spent days on the dashboard of his vehicle before a social media post tipped him off that it was a winner.

Steven Matherly of Cabool told Missouri Lottery officials he bought a ticket for the Feb. 8 Show Me Cash drawing from The Gas Station in Cabool and left the ticket on his dashboard.

Matherly said it remained there until he saw on Facebook that a winning Show Me Cash ticket had been sold at the same gas station.

"Somebody posted on Facebook that there had been a $111,000 Show Me Cash winner sold at The Gas Station, in our hometown," Matherly said. "I told my wife, 'I think I've got that ticket out there on my dash.'"

The player retrieved the ticket and used the Missouri Lottery's mobile app to confirm it was the $111,000 jackpot winner.

"That ticket had been riding around on my dash all weekend," he said. "I'm surprised it didn't blow out!"