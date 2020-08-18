A visitor to an Irish beach captured video of the arrival of an unusual fellow beach-goer: a cow that came charging out of the sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, recorded at Magheraclogher Beach in Bunbeg, shows shocked onlookers watching as a cow wades from the sea to the shore and runs up the sand.

The footage shows the cow fleeing from the human beach visitors and running off toward dryer pastures.

The photographer said the cow had been stranded on a nearby island when high tides came in and apparently decided to return to the mainland when the water levels returned to