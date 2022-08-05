Country music singer Vince Gill will be honored with a star-studded special TV program, Country Music Television said Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

CMT Giants: Vince Gill will premiere on Sept. 16 as part of a tribute to the singer, and will feature guests from across the country music industry.

The special will be put on from Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

"From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree Vince is a true titan in country music," Margaret Comeaux, CMT's senior vice president of production, said in a statement.

"He is a true 'artist's artist' who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed CMT Giants distinction."

A number of country music superstars will be in attendance for the special, including Brad Paisley Reba McEntire and more.

CMT Giants: Vince Gill will also feature an interview with the special's namesake.

The special marks the latest in a longstanding collaboration between Gill, 65, and CMT. The singer has previously performed a number of concerts for the network, and honored McEntire with a CMT lifetime award in 2019.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Gill first achieved success in the 1970s as a part of the country rock band Pure Prairie League, and embarked on a solo career in the 1980s. He has since recorded 18 studio albums and charted on the Billboard country list over 60 times.

The native of Norman, Okla., has been the recipient of numerous accolades during his career, including 18 CMA Awards from the Country Music Association. Gill has also earned 22 Grammy Awards, the highest among any living male country artist, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007. He additional received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

While he is most well known for his country chops, in 2017 Gill joined the iconic rock band The Eagles following the death of lead singer Glenn Frey, providing the guitar and occasional vocals.