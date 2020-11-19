"Every year our viewers look forward to NBC's iconic tree-lighting ceremony," NBC Entertainment EVP of special programs Doug Vaughan said. "There's something special about kicking off the holiday season with such an awe-inspiring event."
This year's Rockefeller Christmas tree is a 75-foot tall, 45-foot wide Norway Spruce from Oneonta, N.Y. Rockefeller Center responded Wednesday on Instagram after some said the tree looked sparse.
"Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on!" the official Rockefeller Center account replied.
The Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will air Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Other networks also have holiday specials in the works, including a holiday concert from Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at CBS.
