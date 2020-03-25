Bill Rieflin, a drummer who worked with bands R.E.M., King Crimson and Ministry, has died at the age of 59.

R.E.M., Ministry and Robert Fripp of King Crimson confirmed Rieflin's death on social media Tuesday.

"It is with heavy hearts we acknowledge the death of our dear friend and consummate drummer, Bill Rieflin," Michael Stipe of R.E.M. said on the band's official Facebook page.

"He is among all the the fine points of the stars and we are looking up with love - and with our own reverence for his beauty, his humor, his relentless curiosity and of course his incredible musical ear, his time here with us so precious and golden," he continued.

"Today we lost a wonderful artist, tremendous human being and an integral part of Ministry's developments and success...Safe travels my brother on the way to your next universal gig," Ministry said on Twitter.

"Fly well, Brother Bill! My life is immeasurably richer for knowing you," Fripp said on Facebook.

No cause of death was announced, however, singer and guitarist Robyn Hitchcock said on Twitter that Rieflin died following a long battle with cancer.

"The great Bill Rieflin has changed hotel rooms for the last time - after a long battle with cancer he checked out and left us today. Musical genius and bleak perfectionist, Bill graced me with his drumming, harmonies and laser-sharp insight between 2005 and 2013. RIP dear boy," Hitchcock said.

Krist Novoselic of Nirvana also paid tribute to Rieflin on Twitter.

"So sorry to hear of Bill Rieflin passing away. A straight up person and excellent musician," Novoselic said.