Singer and actress Andra Day is back with new music.

The 36-year-old recording artist released the song "Phone Dies" with Anderson .Paak on Friday.

In "Phone Dies," Day sings about feeling a strong connection with a new partner.

"Now you know I'm not playin' with you / 'Cause you've become a part of me / I'm so locked in / Nothing can pull me out," she sings.

The new single follows Day's performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, a biopic about singer Billie Holiday. Day recorded music for the film, including a cover of Holiday's "Strange Fruit" and the original song "Tigress & Tweed."

The United States vs. Billie Holiday premiered on Hulu in February. Day won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her performance as Holiday and is nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars.

Day released her debut studio album, Cheers to the Fall, in 2015.