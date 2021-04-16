Andra Day releases new song 'Phone Dies' with Anderson .Paak
UPI News Service, 04/16/2021
Singer and actress Andra Day is back with new music.
The 36-year-old recording artist released the song "Phone Dies" with Anderson .Paak on Friday.
In "Phone Dies," Day sings about feeling a strong connection with a new partner.
"Now you know I'm not playin' with you / 'Cause you've become a part of me / I'm so locked in / Nothing can pull me out," she sings.
The new single follows Day's performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, a biopic about singer Billie Holiday. Day recorded music for the film, including a cover of Holiday's "Strange Fruit" and the original song "Tigress & Tweed."
The United States vs. Billie Holiday premiered on Hulu in February. Day won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her performance as Holiday and is nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars.
Day released her debut studio album, Cheers to the Fall, in 2015.
