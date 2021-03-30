A Florida man said an alligator dropped by his back porch and got stuck under a table before extracting itself and going for a swim in his pool

Tim Kelly said he was getting his morning coffee when he heard a growling sound and looked to find the 7-to-9-foot alligator on the lanai of his Pinellas County home.

Kelly said he quickly realized the gator was stuck under and end table.

"He must have went through it and it got stuck on him, and he wasn't very happy. I got to tell you, when he was right there and he was stuck in that, I was like, 'Wow, now what am I going to do?'" Kelly told WTVT-TV.

The homeowner called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but the alligator managed to free itself while waiting for an officer to arrive and went for a swim in Kelly's backyard pool.

"We were just sitting here having coffee just watching him swim around in the pool. He would come up here and rest on the steps, then sink to the bottom again," Kelly said.

The FWC soon arrived and removed the alligator from the pool. Officials said the alligator will be relocated from the area due to its large size.

Another Florida man recently returned home to find an alligator in his garage. Torrie Heathcoat of Fort Myers said her husband, Andy, made a quick trip to a gas station after the family returned home from a vacation and he left the garage door open while he was gone.

Andy Heathcoat arrived home to find a large alligator wandering around inside the garage. The FWC was summoned to the scene and relocated the alligator away from the city.