The 2023 Oscars gala celebrating excellence in cinema is set to take place March 12.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood will air on ABC.

Nominations for the 95th annual awards are to be announced Jan. 24.

CODA was named Best Picture at this year's event, which was hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard and Jessica Chastain won for Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.