A decoration at a wedding vow renewal ceremony for 108 couples in China broke a Guinness World Record for the world's largest rose bear -- a 20-foot-2-inch bear made from roses.

China Regenerative Medicine International Limited, which hosted the socially distanced ceremony for 108 couples in Wanning City, Hainan Province, said the giant rose bear was constructed from 48,000 real roses attached to a metal wire frame.

The bear measured 15 feet and 10 inches long, 12 feet and 10 inches wide, and 20 feet and 2 inches tall.

The group said the roses on the 7-ton bear will be replaced with fake flowers as they begin to wilt so the sculpture can remain on display.