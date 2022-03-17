Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Anatomy of a Scandal.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama series Thursday featuring Sienna Miller as Sophie Whitehouse, the wife of Parliament minister James Whitehouse ( Rupert Friend ).

The preview shows Sophie (Miller) weather the fallout of her husband's affair. The character must not only struggle with her marriage to James (Friend) falling apart but is also thrust into the public eye after he is accused of rape.

Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery also stars as Kate Woodcroft, the barrister who prosecutes James.

Anatomy of a Scandal is based on the Sarah Vaughan novel of the same name. The show is described as "a psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama" that "infiltrates Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege."

Anatomy of a Scandal is written by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Melissa James Gibson. The series premieres April 15 on Netflix.

