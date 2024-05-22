Kelly Rowland stepped out on the red carpet Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer and actress, 43, attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the film Marcello Mio.

Rowland wore a custom red gown designed by Anamika Khanna. The strapless dress featured draping fabric and a short train.

Rowland, who came to fame with the girl group Destiny's Child, was the guest of French businessman Kilian Hennessy.

"Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Thank you... @kilianparis for having me!!" she wrote on Instagram.

During her ascent on the red carpet, Rowland appeared to clash with an usher who was rushing her up the stairs. Footage of the incident seems to show Rowland admonishing the usher as she was escorted into the premiere.

Rowland has not publicly addressed the incident.

Marcello Mio is a French-Italian comedy written and directed by Christophe Honore.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Chiara Mastrioianni, an actress and the daughter of late actor Marcello Mastroianni and actress Catherine Deneuve, stars as a fictionalized version of herself who confronts the enormity of her father's legacy by living as him for a summer.

"She dresses like him. She speaks like him. She breathes like him. Chiara's impersonation is so convincing that people around her begin to believe. They call her 'Marcello,'" an official synopsis reads.

The film received an eight-minute ovation at Cannes.