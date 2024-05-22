Billie Eilish took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter performed her song "Lunch" during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

"Lunch" is the lead single from Eilish's album Hit Me Hard and Soft, released last week.

The album is co-written by Eilish and her brother, singer-songwriter and producer Finneas O'Connell, and features nine other songs: "Skinny," "Chihiro," "Birds of a Feather," "Wildflower," "The Greatest," "L'Amour de ma vie," "The Diner," "Bittersuite" and "Blue."

In the interview, Eilish discussed how she spent hours in a tank of freezing water in order to create the album cover she envisioned for Hit Me Hard and Soft.

"This was the day after this last Grammys, actually. I woke up at 7 a.m. I woke up. I dyed my hair black," the singer recalled.

"I went to this random place in Santa Clarita or some nonsense," she said. "There's a tank in this giant place and it was like, ten feet deep. I popped my little [expletive] in there and I was in there for six hours."

Eilish then explained how she wanted the visuals of the album to make people think.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"The point of it is to, it's supposed to be like a lot of my inspirations for the visuals on this album were optical illusion-type things, like things that just make you question it or think about it for longer," she said.

Eilish will promote Hit Me Hard and Soft with a new tour that begins Sept. 29 in Quebec, Canada.