South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the song "Cheers to Youth" on Thursday.

The "Cheers to Youth" video shows the members of Seventeen overcome stress, loneliness and other challenges to find happiness and connection.

The song is performed by the Seventeen vocal team, consisting of Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK and Seungkwan.

"Cheers to Youth" is one of four new songs on Seventeen's greatest hits album 17 Right is Here, released earlier this month.

The other new tracks include "Maestro," "Spell" and "Lalali," which Seventeen shared a music video for May 9.

Seventeen will celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut Sunday.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK, Seungkwan, S.Coups, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, The8, Vernon and Dino.