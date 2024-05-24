Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- Polish inventor Gabriel Fahrenheit in 1686-- French journalist\/revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat in 1743-- British Queen Victoria in 1819-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Cardozo in 1870-- H.B. Reese, inventor of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, in 1879-- Hostess\/party-giver Elsa Maxwell, credited with introducing the "scavenger hunt," in 1883-- Actor Lilli Palmer in 1914-- Comedian Tommy Chong in 1938 (age 86)-- Musician Bob Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman, in 1941 (age 83)-- Actor Gary Burghoff in 1943 (age 81)-- Singer Patti LaBelle, born Patricia Louise Holte, in 1944 (age 80)-- Actor\/businesswoman Priscilla Presley in 1945 (age 79)-- Actor Jim Broadbent in 1949 (age 75)-- Actor Alfred Molina in 1953 (age 71)-- Singer Rosanne Cash in 1955 (age 69)-- Actor Kristin Scott Thomas in 1960 (age 64)-- Author Michael Chabon in 1963 (age 61)-- Actor John C. Reilly in 1965 (age 59)-- Rapper\/actor Heavy D, born Dwight Errington Myers, in 1967-- Actor Brianne Howey in 1989 (age 35)-- Stock car racer Joey Logano in 1990 (age 34)-- Actor Daisy Edgar-Jones in 1998 (age 26)-- Actor Charlie Plummer in 1999 (age 25)