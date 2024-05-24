Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Polish inventor Gabriel Fahrenheit in 1686

-- French journalist/revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat in 1743

-- British Queen Victoria in 1819

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Cardozo in 1870

-- H.B. Reese, inventor of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, in 1879

-- Hostess/party-giver Elsa Maxwell, credited with introducing the "scavenger hunt," in 1883

-- Actor Lilli Palmer in 1914

-- Comedian Tommy Chong in 1938 (age 86)

-- Musician Bob Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman, in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor Gary Burghoff in 1943 (age 81)

-- Singer Patti LaBelle, born Patricia Louise Holte, in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor/businesswoman Priscilla Presley in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Jim Broadbent in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Alfred Molina in 1953 (age 71)

-- Singer Rosanne Cash in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Kristin Scott Thomas in 1960 (age 64)

-- Author Michael Chabon in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor John C. Reilly in 1965 (age 59)

-- Rapper/actor Heavy D, born Dwight Errington Myers, in 1967

-- Actor Brianne Howey in 1989 (age 35)

-- Stock car racer Joey Logano in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Daisy Edgar-Jones in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Charlie Plummer in 1999 (age 25)