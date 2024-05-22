GKIDS announced Wednesday that it is re-releasing Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence for the film's 20th anniversary. The film will play June 23, 24 and 26.

The screenings will alternate the English dubbed version and original Japanese language version. Both have been restored in 4K.

The 2004 animated film was directed by Mamoru Oshii, Mizuho Nishikubo and Naoko Kusumi. Oshii and Nishikubo also directed the 1995 Ghost in the Shell.

Both films were based on Masamune Shirow's cyberpunk manga. The first film was about a cyborg cop pursuing a hacker.

The sequel follows her partner, Batou. The film tells a standalone story.

Last year, GKIDS released the Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron.