Sony Pictures released a new trailer for Harold and the Purple Crayon on Wednesday. The film is in theaters Aug. 2.

Based on the children's book by Crockett Johnson, the film stars Zachary Levi as a grown-up Harold who uses his magic crayon to visit the real world. The new trailer shows an animated sequence where young Harold, as depicted in the book, grows up into an animated adult.

In the real world, Harold draws bicycles, roller skates and butterflies, which come to life. Harold's friends Moose and Porcupine become human in the real world (Lil Rel Howery and Tanya Reynolds) but sometimes revert back to their animal forms.

Harold meets a mother (Zooey Deschanel) and shows her son (Benjamin Bottani) how to use the crayon. Jemaine Clement plays a villain who tries to steal the crayon for himself.

David Gulon and Michael Handelman adapted the book. Ice Age and Rio series director Carlos Saldanha directs.

Saldanha previously directed a live-action short in Rio, I Love You and the TV series How to Be a Carioca.