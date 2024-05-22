Production is underway on the new western series The Abandons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix shared the news alongside a cast photo Wednesday.

The Abandons is a new drama from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. The show follows "a group of outlier families as they pursue life, land, and power in 1850s Oregon."

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) star with Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi and Natalia del Riego.

Headey will play Fiona Nolan, "a strong-willed matriarch who adopts four orphans and will stop at nothing to protect her family."

Sutter created the series and will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

"I am fascinated by the metamorphosis of good into evil. What must transpire to drive the morally sound to become the dangerously corrupt. The Abandons explores those complex compromises through the most powerful human instinct -- the love and protection of mothers," he said in a statement.

Anderson previously starred in the Netflix series Sex Education, which concluded in September 2023 after four seasons. She also collaborated with Netflix on the film Scoop.