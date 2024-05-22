Headey will play Fiona Nolan, "a strong-willed matriarch who adopts four orphans and will stop at nothing to protect her family."
Sutter created the series and will serve as showrunner and executive producer.
"I am fascinated by the metamorphosis of good into evil. What must transpire to drive the morally sound to become the dangerously corrupt. The Abandons explores those complex compromises through the most powerful human instinct -- the love and protection of mothers," he said in a statement.
Anderson previously starred in the Netflix series Sex Education, which concluded in September 2023 after four seasons. She also collaborated with Netflix on the film Scoop.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.