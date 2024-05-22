Camila Cabello is back with a new music video.

The 27-year-old singer released a video for her single "He Knows" featuring Lil Nas X on Wednesday.

The playful "He Knows" video shows Cabello and Lil Nas X fight over a man in a club, only to discover the guy is a mannequin.

"can we pinky promise to never fight over a boy again? @lilnasx," Cabello wrote on Instagram. "HE KNOWS MUSIC VID OUT NOW."

Cabello and Lil Nas X released a single for "He Knows" earlier this month.

The song appears on Cabello's forthcoming fourth studio album, C,XOXO. The album also features the single "I Luv It."

Cabello will release C,XOXO, her first album in over two years, on June 28.

Lil Nas X released his debut album, Montero, in September 2021. The singer and rapper is expected to release the mixtape Nasarati 2 this year.