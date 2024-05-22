Carlos Vives has been announced as the Latin Recording Academy's new Person of the Year.

The academy will honor Vives, a Colombian singer-songwriter, for his more than three-decade career as a singer and composer, along with his commitment to environmental and social initiatives.

"Carlos Vives is one of the most prolific and beloved artists of our time, whose commitment to Latin music and support for the new generations truly personifies the values of our Academy," Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud said in a press release. "We honor him as our Person of the Year for his vast contributions to our musical heritage and for his many philanthropic initiatives."

Vives, 62, is an 18-time Latin Grammy winner and two-time Grammy winner who has sold more than 20 million albums. His hits include "La Gota Fri­a," "Pa' Mayte," "La Tierra Del Olvido," "Fruta Fresca" and "Volvi­ A Nacer."

"I am honored and moved to have been chosen as the 2024 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. It is the reward for an authentic journey, for a wonderful team and, above all, it is the recognition of the musical spirits of our Latin American diversity. These spirits taught us to love and enrich our language, to take care of it and to respect it in order to exalt humanity with it," the singer said.

Vives will be honored at a special gala and tribute concert during Latin Grammys week. 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the Latin Grammys.

Past Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year honorees include Laura Pausini, Marco Antonio Soli­s, Ruben Blades, Juanes, Mana, Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony.