High School Musical and Grease: Live alum Vanessa Hudgens -- who is pregnant with her first child -- was crowned the winner of Masked Singer Season 11 on Wednesday night.

The singer and actress was dressed as a goldfish as she sang "You Oughta Know," "The Show Must Go On" and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me."

Actor-singer Scott Porter -- wearing a gumball costume -- was the runner-up.

Other celebrity contestants to compete this season include Thelma Adams, Chrissy Metz, Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard, Jenifer Lewis, Kate Flannery, Joe Bastianich, Billy Bush, Sisqo, Colton Underwood, DeMarcus Ware, Charlie Wilson and Savannah Chrisley.

Kevin Hart unmasked himself in the season premiere.

Nick Cannon was the host.