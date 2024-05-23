South Korean boy band Stray Kids took to the stage on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The K-pop group performed its single "Lose My Breath" featuring Charlie Puth during Wednesday's episode of the talk show.

Stray Kids wore coordinating white and pale blue outfits as they performed against soft blue lighting.

"SKZ nailed the stage at @KellyClarksonTV! Thank you for tuning in," the group wrote on social media.

Stray Kids released a single and music video for "Lose My Breath" on May 10 and followed up with a live performance video this week.

The group has also released two remixes of the song, "Lose My Breath (Stray Kids Ver.)" and "Lose My Breath (Soft Garage Ver.)" featuring Charlie Puth

"Lose My Breath" marks Stray Kids' first release since the EP Rock-Star in November 2023.

Stray Kids also made headlines this month as the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala. The members wore custom Tommy Hilfiger outfits at the event.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.