Sinbad learning to walk again after stroke: 'I will not stop fighting'

UPI News Service, 11/22/2022



Sinbad is learning to walk again in the wake of his stroke. ADVERTISEMENT The actor and comedian's family gave a health update Monday, two years after Sinbad had an ischemic stroke. Sinbad suffered a stroke in October 2020 after a blood clot traveled from his heart to his brain. He underwent a thrombectomy but another blood clot formed and he had to have a second surgery. The actor's brain then started to swell and he underwent a craniotomy to relieve the pressure and reduce swelling. Doctors then discovered a bleed and placed the star in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator. "It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility. It wasn't long before we realized he couldn't move his left side or simply hold his head up. The more time passed the more the family learned how much had been lost," the family said. was weaned off the ventilator over the next few months and started physical, occupational and speech therapy in May 2021. The actor returned home in July of that year and has made "remarkable" progress in his recovery. Sinbad was weaned off the ventilator over the next few months and started physical, occupational and speech therapy in May 2021. The actor returned home in July of that year and has made "remarkable" progress in his recovery. "He continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch," the family said. "Limbs that were said to be 'dead' are coming alive and he's taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again. In his own words, 'I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.' And neither will we." Sinbad's family shared a donation page for his medical expenses, saying insurance does not cover the full costs of the actor's therapy. FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! "The family believes, without exception, Sinbad is here because of the multitude of prayers from all who know and love him. We are eternally grateful," the family said. "Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen, or unfelt. Thank you. You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family." << PRIOR STORY

