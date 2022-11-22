Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film White Noise.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the apocalyptic black comedy film Tuesday featuring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig

White Noise is based on the Don DeLillo novel of the same name. The film follows professor Jack Gladney (Driver), his wife, Babette (Gerwig), and their children as they attempt to avoid disaster.

"At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world," an official description reads.

Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Andre Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lars Eidinger also star.

White Noise is written and directed by Noah Baumbach , known for The Squid and the Whale and Marriage Story.

The film opens in select theaters Friday and starts streaming Dec. 30 on Netflix.

Netflix shared character posters featuring Driver, Gerwig and Cheadle in September.