Peacock announced Tuesday that Mandy Moore has joined the cast of Dr. Death Season 2. Moore joins previously announced Edgar Ramirez in the second season of the true crime drama.
The Dr. Death of Season 2 is Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez). Macchiarini was convicted of research fraud and performing experimental surgeries on otherwise healthy patients.
Moore will play NBC News producer Benita Alexander. Alexander ended up in a romance with Macchiarini while investigating him.
Season 1 of Dr. Death told the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson). Jackson paralyzed multiple patients in botched spinal surgeries. It was based on the first season of the Wondery podcast.
