Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Back in the Groove.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the dating reality show Tuesday featuring Taye Diggs

Back in the Groove follows three single women in their 40s as they check into the Groove Hotel in the Dominican Republic, where they "rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love" with men half their age.

"Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they're going to have a lot of fun doing it!" an official description reads.

Diggs, an actor known for Private Practice and All American, hosts the new series.

The show features Sparkle, 43, from Atlanta, Steph, 41, from Miami and Brooke, 42, from Los Angeles.

Back in the Groove premieres Dec. 5 on Netflix.