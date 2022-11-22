Actor, singer, director and author Billy Porter will be honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1.

"We are thrilled to be honoring award-winning actor Billy Porter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His performances leave everyone wanting more," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez.

Porter won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of the character Pray Tell in FX's series Pose. Porter portrayed Behold Chablis on American Horror Story's eighth season, he narrated the four-part HBO mini-series Equal, and appeared in Amazon Prime's Cinderella remake and appeared in the second season of Jordan Peele's remake of the Twilight Zone.

A seasoned theater actor, Porter won the 2013 Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical, for his portrayal of Lola in Kinky Boots. Porter also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. As well as being an accomplished actor, Porter has also released a series of musical singles including, "Stranger Things," "Love Yourself," "Finally Ready" with the Shapeshifters and "For What it's Worth," a song encouraging voter participation.

Porter has also directed multiple theater productions including a recreation of The Wiz, the musical review Signed Sealed Delivered: The Music of Stevie Wonder, and Being Alive, a production developed from one of his own concepts.