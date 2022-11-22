Amy Schneider is celebrating her win in the Jeopardy! tournament of champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former software engineering manager thanked her wife, Genevieve Davis, in an Instagram post Tuesday after emerging victorious in the Jeopardy! tournament Monday.

"I owe so much to so many people today. But above all, I can't find enough ways to say how lucky I am that the most amazing woman in the world has chosen to spend her life with me. I love you, Genevieve, and I could never, ever have done this without you," Schneider wrote.

Schneider announced in September that she and Davis married at an intimate wedding in May. The couple plan to hold a wedding with family and friends in summer 2023

In the Jeopardy! tournament of champions, Schneider took on software developer Andrew He and associate professor of operations research Sam Buttrey in six games over the past three weeks.

On Monday, Schneider was in the lead and wagered $13,000 on the final clue for a total of $28,600 to win the game and the tournament. Schneider took home the $250,000 grand prize.

"I feel amazing," she said in a statement. "Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like, 'I'm on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals,' and that was crazy. And I won! It's a great feeling."

Schneider is the most successful female contestant in Jeopardy! history. She ended a 40-game winning streak on the show in January, the second-longest winning streak in the game show's history.