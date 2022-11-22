Justin Bieber is wishing his wife, model Hailey Bieber, a happy 26th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old singer marked the occasion Monday by dedicating a post to Hailey on Instagram.

Justin shared a slideshow of photos from his and Hailey's ongoing trip in Japan.

"HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUMBUM," he captioned the post.

Justin and Hailey were joined by singer Justine Skye, who posted a photo of Hailey on Instagram Stories.

"@haileybieber what a beautiful birthday angel baby face!" Sky wrote.

Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, celebrated her 26th birthday in Japan. Photo by justineskye/Instagram Stories

Hailey thanked friends and fans for their well-wishes on her own account, noting that her birthday is Tuesday but that they were already celebrating due to the time difference.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Thanks for all the early bday love but it's not until tomorrow," she said.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber married in September 2018. The couple dedicated loving tributes to each other on their fourth wedding anniversary this year.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," Justin wrote on Instagram.