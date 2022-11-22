Dancing with the Stars has crowned its Season 31 Mirrorball champion.

TikTok star and dancer Charli D'Amelio and her professional dancing partner, Mark Ballas, won the competition during Monday's season finale.

D'Amelio, 18, and Ballas performed a jive routine to "Grown" by Little Mix that earned them a perfect score.

The pair then performed a freestyle routine featuring different dance styles and musical genres that also earned a perfect score.

D'Amelio and Ballas tied with The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, who also earned two perfect scores for their routines. D'Amelio and Ballas emerged as champions after the judges' scores were combined with the fan vote.

Actor, comedian and television personality Wayne Brady and his partner, Witney Carson, finished in third place.

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 featured Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro as hosts and was the first to air on Disney+. The show previously aired for 30 seasons on ABC.