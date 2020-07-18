'Labor of Love' star Kristy Katzmann reveals current relationship status with winner Kyle Klinger
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/18/2020
Labor of Love star Kristy Katzmann has provided viewers with an update on her relationship with Kyle Klinger and where they stand today.
The finale of Labor of Love aired Thursday night on Fox and featured the show's star, Kristy, selecting Kyle at the end of an eight-week process in which she dated and got to know 15 guys who were hopeful of becoming fathers in the near future.
Kristy's whole journey was designed to find her a man with whom she could settle down and start a family with, and the 41-year-old divorcee ultimately decided she was "falling in love" with Kyle, who agreed to begin trying for a baby with Kristy within a matter of months.
So what happened between Kristy and the 38-year-old director of sales and marketing from Austin, TX, after the show wrapped in early 2019?
"I found myself in those last couple of weeks kind of trying to figure out what I had and what I didn't," Kristy told the magazine in an interview.
"I thought going in, should I pick someone in the end, I would have more clarity about who that would be. So I think at the end of the day I made a decision based on the relationships that felt the most real to me, and I did have a lot of questions about Kyle still."
During the last few episodes of Labor of Love, Kristy expressed some doubts about Kyle's ability to make her motherhood dream come true.
For starters, Kristy worried Kyle wouldn't be ready to have a child in the near future since he was younger than her, and the show's star was also turned off by Kyle's one-bedroom "bachelor pad" in Austin.
Kristy and Kyle's relationship was also a slow burn since Kyle had to wait quite some time for his first one-on-one date with the brunette beauty.
"We didn't actually have that much time to spend together on the show, and I think as we got on the other side of the show, unfortunately it just kind of became clear that we just weren't compatible," Kristy shared.
In addition, Kristy even admitted in her Instagram Stories on Thursday night that she had her heart set on another guy for most of her journey to find love.
"I always thought it would be Marcus... Until he broke my heart," Kristy admitted, referencing Marcus Lehman, an anesthesiologist and former Survivor: Gabon castaway.
Kristy let Marcus go after she learned he had been relying heavily on "a house mom" in his hometown of Cincinnati, OH, to take care of his needs, such as washing his sheets or hemming his pants.
Kristy also had a strong connection with her Labor of Love runner-up, Stewart Gill, a 40-year-old wealth management CEO from Los Angeles, CA.
Kristy said Stewart checked off all of her boxes in the husband and father categories except for one -- undeniable chemistry.
"Up until the very end I was undecided if I would choose Stewart, Kyle or walk away alone," Kristy confessed on Instagram. "I never expected to be uncertain at the end?!"
But Kristy and Kyle's breakup must have been hard on her since she told People, "There was a lot riding on this relationship for me."
"It really was the last relationship I would have to start a family with someone or to pursue motherhood on my own," Kristy explained.
"But the good news about that is I think that when you kind of set those parameters for yourself, as soon as I realized it wasn't right, I do think our lifestyles were very different. I think our timelines were very different."
"I really just had to pick up and keep moving forward, which is the motto of my life," she noted. "Just keep moving forward."
Kristy is therefore in the process of moving back to her hometown of Chicago, IL, and she told People she has already started the in vitro fertilization process to have a baby on her own.
"I was going through some egg retrievals over the summer when Kyle and I were still together. Then once I realized that was not going to be the right relationship, I did continue to pursue motherhood on my own," Kristy disclosed.
"One kind of side note message I really want women to know, I think I spent a lot of time really making sure that I was ready, that I was prepared in all ways to embrace motherhood. And I do think it is a longer journey than you anticipate, especially at this age."
Kristy continued, "So I kind of picked that up right away in [Fall 2019], and it took me until January, February to go through my IVF cycle, and unfortunately, that first cycle was not successful."
Kristy therefore started right into another cycle, but she said, "Unfortunately with COVID-19, I got halted. We're kind of just in the stages of being able to revisit that."
But Kristy apparently isn't letting anything get her down right now.
"The good news is I've been in the process. I continued on exactly as I said I would, and I feel like that feels really good and really empowering," Kristy said.
Kristy revealed Thursday night on Instagram that she has "no regrets" from her Labor of Love experience, including choosing Kyle in the finale. In fact, Kristy told People that she feels "really, really proud" of the decisions she had made on the reality series.
"I think I really stayed true to myself, and I made the best decision that I could at the time with the information that I had," Kristy said, adding that she has "learned to roll with the punches."
"Don't let anyone write the story for you. Don't let anyone tell you your story's over or that it has to be a certain way," Kristy shared.
"I have just been open to a different story. I know the things that I want, and I've gotten to the point in life where I can be open to the way that they're being presented to me."