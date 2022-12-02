Johnny and Victoria, who got engaged in June when Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 finale filmed, revealed on the reunion -- which filmed on November 4 and aired last week on ABC -- that they couldn't stop fighting once they left Mexico and brought their relationship into the real world.
According to Victoria, she and Johnny had a nasty fight during their very first "Happy Couple" meeting in Los Angeles, CA, and their relationship never recovered.
"In one-and-a-half months of meeting somebody, it's already getting to the point where I'm yelling at him, he's calling me terrible names, and maybe I'm throwing a wine glass here or there," Victoria recalled with a laugh during the latest episode of "The Viall Files" podcast hosted by Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall.
"When it gets that toxic that quick, I'm not going to stay!"
Victoria conceded that she had made mistakes with Johnny and the demise of her relationship was not entirely Johnny's fault.
"I was not a f-cking angel. We got into a really, really heated fight. It was three weeks [into our engagement]. We were on our 'Happy Couple' trip," Victoria began.
Victoria said she and Johnny were watching back one of Johnny's dates with Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, which premiered in early July.
"[Johnny] had a shaved face on the episode, and he had a beard with me at that point. And he was like, 'Gosh, I look so much better with a beard. I wish I had a beard during filming," Victoria claimed.
"And he was like, 'They would have made me the Bachelor, had I had a beard."
Nick assumed Johnny was joking, but Victoria insisted there's "truth to every joke."
Victoria said it was a strange comment to make given she was Johnny's fiancee at the time.
"And second of all, no, you weren't going to be the Bachelor. Not to be mean, but I was Top 3 on [Peter Weber]'s season and I wasn't the Bachelorette. So they already have these things pre-planned," Victoria said.
"There wasn't going to be this big to-do because Johnny has a beard and now he's going to be Bachelor. I'm sorry, it's just honesty!"
Victoria continued, "And he looked at me and was like, 'Yeah, coming from somebody who was known to be a homewrecker.'"
While Victoria's The Bachelor season was airing in early 2020, one of Peter's ex-girlfriends, Merissa Pence, accused Victoria had broken up four marriages and "ruined" people's lives in her Virginia Beach hometown.
Victoria denied the "very serious" and "extremely frustrating" accusation against her that she had broken up "multiple" marriages during her appearance on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.
Because it was such a difficult time in Victoria's life, she said she found Johnny's alleged jab at her absolutely crushing.
"In that moment, I was like, 'You're supposed to be my person who uplifts me and doesn't use what the general public has said about me. You're supposed to be on my team.' And I was so hurt and frustrated that I left," Victoria explained to Nick.
The medical sales representative and model, who currently lives in Nashville, said she walked outside and called her best friend.
"I was bawling crying because everyone else can say whatever they want about me, but the one person who is supposed to stick by my side and have my back just used that against me. And that was so hurtful," Victoria lamented.
Johnny also allegedly called one of his friends to discuss the argument.
"He's like, 'Yeah, and I called her 'a f-cking homewrecker and she's wigging out.' And I overheard the conversation," Victoria claimed.
Victoria said she opened up the door and "threw a wine glass" outside -- but not directly at Johnny -- that ultimately "shattered."
"I was just f-cking pissed. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?!'" Victoria vented, calling Johnny's alleged insult "disgusting."
"We actually got a noise violation, because that's how 'happy' we were!"
Victoria wasn't sure if somebody called the police but there was clearly a noise complaint. A producer apparently told Victoria this after she and Johnny left the apartment.
Victoria acknowledged throwing the glass was "f-cked up" of her to do.
"I even said to him the very next day, I was like, 'I hate myself for doing that, truly.' It makes me emotional even talking about it, because I don't want to be that person -- and I'm not that person," Victoria insisted.
"It's hurtful that he won't take ownership of what happened, because I want to take accountability for everything that happened in our relationship," Victoria noted. "This doesn't fall all on him; it was me too, 50/50."
But Victoria stood by the fact Johnny "did say that."
"In the context he used it, he actually said, 'Why are you being such a f-cking c-nt?' And I said, 'Are you kidding me? You cannot call me that.' And he goes, 'I didn't call you that. I said you were being one and so there's a difference," Victoria alleged.
Victoria said that word is extremely disrespectful and hurtful to any woman, even if Johnny didn't intend to hurt her.
"But the fact he doesn't want to admit that is infuriating, because we went to therapy about that," Victoria said.
Victoria alleged that Johnny's "excuse" for using that word was that he has a lot of British friends.
"[He said], 'It doesn't mean the same thing that [Victoria] thinks it does,'" Victoria claimed. "I've never met any of his British friends, by the way. He's from Jupiter, Florida."
Victoria claimed Johnny "minimized" his mistakes and "even downplayed [the c-word] to our therapist" in his quest to keep working on things with Victoria.
"[The therapist] had to correct him and say, 'No, this isn't right,'" Victoria noted.
Victoria believes that "communication style" may have been okay for Johnny and his one serious ex-girlfriend but it wasn't going to fly with her.
However, Victoria admitted Johnny ultimately "felt terrible" for what he had said and wished he could take it back.
"I believe him... I wish I could take a lot of things back in our relationship, too," Victoria acknowledged.
"But at the end of the day, what happened is what happened, and we can't go back. You get to a certain level in a relationship where there is no turning back. I just knew for me that I was not going to stay in that, regardless if the world thought I should be working it out with this person."
However, Johnny apparently didn't give up and Victoria said they had a breakup conversation more times than she can count -- "over and over" again.
"He was like, 'We can get through anything'... He was just going to keep pushing forward because that's what he wanted... [but] it's not healthy. Nobody should be in a relationship like that," Victoria said.
She concluded, "He doesn't deserve that, I don't deserve that, and we just weren't right for each other at the end of the day."
Johnny said on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" last week that it really upset Victoria to watch The Bachelorette unfold on ABC this past summer and the show caused problems in their relationship.
However, Johnny claimed Victoria was "heartbroken" about having to hide her engagement and also jealous because, at that time, the world was talking about Johnny's romance with Gabby.