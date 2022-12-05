Greg admitted he was "a nervous f-cking wreck" before asking Victoria to be his girlfriend on Halloween and felt like he "was in middle school" again during the November 29 episode of Nick Viall's "The Viall Files" podcast.
Victoria, who joined Greg on the podcast, said she and Johnny broke up and had their last in-person conversation in mid-September. Greg then visited Victoria in Nashville and spent the night at her house, but the pair discussed how it would be bad timing to spark up a romance right away.
Once Greg returned to New York, however, he realized he wanted to see Victoria again. The couple therefore claimed to have had their first official date in Italy in late September.
"We knew we had strong, strong feelings for one another," Greg recalled, adding, "I just blurted out, 'Will you be my girlfriend?' And she said, 'Yes.' And I was like, 'Good.... because I am falling in love with you.'"
Nick asked Greg if he's "still falling" for Victoria.
"No, no," Greg replied. "I'm completely in love with her, like, head over heels in love with her."
Victoria then said, "Aww, I love you!"
"I love you too," Greg repeated.
Greg then shared how he's going to move to Nashville to be with Victoria.
"That's the step we're taking right now, is moving in together," Greg confirmed.
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
And Victoria also revealed Greg just met her family in Boston and "they love him."
"I loved them," Greg said. "And that's so important to me, like, getting along with each other's families. I have such a close-knit family that I want her to be super involved with them, and I want to be able to love hers and vice versa."
Greg, who is originally from New Jersey, joked about how Victoria is turning into a little Jersey Girl.
Greg continued, "I'm meeting her parents in a couple weeks and then she's coming home to Jersey with me for Christmas to meet my mom, my sister and my brother, and my nieces and nephews."
After Victoria noted she's "excited" about what's to come, Nick playfully asked Greg if he already asked Victoria's parents for their blessing to propose marriage.
Nick acknowledged he was just joking around, but then Greg and Victoria suddenly fell silent.
"Stay tuned!" Victoria teased.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I mean, we both want that in life," Greg interjected, "she's my person."
Victoria agreed that Greg is her "person" as well, and then Greg added, "I haven't felt -- I don't want to say 'content,' that's not the right word because it sounds boring. But I think there's a certain beauty with being content with someone."
Greg said he could just sit in a room with Victoria for days on end and they wouldn't get sick of each other.
"We're growing day by day, and I see it going that route," Greg gushed. "I want that and I know that that's important to her, and I want to be able to take that step with her."
Victoria was clearly getting choked up and she said, "I'm going to cry."
Victoria joked about how she and Greg are "moving faster than the public would like" but she's okay with that.
"Of course I care if people hate us," Victoria said, refuting the statement she had made at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion about not giving "a f-ck" if fans hate her relationship with Greg.
"I want everyone to love us, but obviously that's not always going to be the case. And I hope they grow to see our relationship and how much we really do care for each other. But I did say that [at the reunion] because I felt attacked in that moment, and I regret saying that. Of course I care. I love our fans."
Victoria said it's been a very "heavy" time with fans lashing out at them. She explained that while they're trying to enjoy each other, they're also being careful about how much of their relationship they share on social media.
"It's a very delicate dance," Victoria said. "But I just hope moving forward, people do get to see why we have fallen in love with one another and our relationship. I'm just happy and I hope that people can see that and resonate with that."
And Greg concluded, "At the end of the day, [Victoria and Johnny]'s breakup had nothing to do with me."
Greg and Victoria met at Governors Ball Music Festival in Summer 2021 and remained friends for nearly a year.
ADVERTISEMENT
The couple told Nick they had interest in each other but never acted on those feelings, especially since Victoria wanted to appear on Bachelor in Paradise in June 2022 and Greg was in a relationship with a woman overseas at that point.
Victoria therefore looked for love on Paradise and got engaged to Johnny. But once the pair returned to the real world, they said they couldn't stop fighting.
But Johnny believes his relationship with Victoria didn't officially end until mid-September considering they were allegedly still speaking and going to therapy before Victoria's surprising European getaway with Greg in late October.
Because of how quickly Victoria moved on from Johnny, she was accused of cheating on her then-fiance.